Fundamentun LLC Sells 187 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 81.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $804.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.01 billion, a PE ratio of 164.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $946.74 and its 200 day moving average is $928.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total transaction of $21,695,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,514,580 shares of company stock worth $1,461,538,672 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.