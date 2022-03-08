Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 5,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 577,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $904.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658 in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Funko by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Funko by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Funko by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

