Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

FNKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. 1,138,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23. Funko has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Funko’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,438,847 shares of company stock worth $27,708,600 in the last ninety days. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 462.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 213,202 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 192,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

