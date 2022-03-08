Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FUSN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -1.74.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $32,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $192,174. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $213,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

