FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Update

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the January 31st total of 305,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,809,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 239,714 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 223,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,444. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $353.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is 85.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

