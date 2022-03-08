FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Persimmon in a report issued on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

PSMMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.50) to GBX 2,650 ($34.72) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($42.82) to GBX 2,897 ($37.96) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,343.67.

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $60.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.64. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

