FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tecsys Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tecsys in a report released on Friday, March 4th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE TCS opened at C$31.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.51. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$30.40 and a 1-year high of C$61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$463.69 million and a P/E ratio of 99.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

