FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Fulton Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report released on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,209,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,717,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 294,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.