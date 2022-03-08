FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Vale S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.96.

Get Vale alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VALE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.59.

VALE stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.718 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.