Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

