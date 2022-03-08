Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.74.
About Galectin Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
