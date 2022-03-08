Gateley (LON:GTLY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $209.35

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.35 ($2.74) and traded as low as GBX 177.06 ($2.32). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.36), with a volume of 36,042 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Gateley in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £214.10 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 221.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

