Gateway Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Gateway Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.68. 2,193,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,901. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -158.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

