Gateway Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $240.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,572,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,917. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.91 and a 200-day moving average of $366.54.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.