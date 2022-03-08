Gateway Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gateway Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $156,529,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,645 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after buying an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,731,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,056,668. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.