Gateway Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Gateway Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,298,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Stephens cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $23.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,327. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $632.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

