Gateway Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gateway Advisory LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $7.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.71. 1,956,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,243. The company has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

