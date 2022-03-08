Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after buying an additional 190,378 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,649,000 after buying an additional 92,876 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after buying an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,140,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,261,000 after buying an additional 33,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

TDY stock opened at $435.00 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $381.88 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $424.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

