Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $32.51 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $32,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,466,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.58. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

