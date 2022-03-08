Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 12,423 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after acquiring an additional 781,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $235.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

