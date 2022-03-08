Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,719 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $29,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

