GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.14. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.17.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$53.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$43.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.96.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.