GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get GDS alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 32,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,461. GDS has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.