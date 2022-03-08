Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cognyte Software worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $717.35 million and a PE ratio of 362.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNT shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.87.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.