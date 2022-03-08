Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,777 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.82) to GBX 4,850 ($63.55) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 5,100 ($66.82) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,723.40.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

