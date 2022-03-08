GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Update

GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIW. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIW remained flat at $$9.97 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181. GigInternational1 has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

