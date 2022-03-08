Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 526.0 days.

Shares of Givaudan stock remained flat at $$4,095.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $3,753.37 and a 12 month high of $5,337.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,407.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,691.13.

Givaudan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

