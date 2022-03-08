Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 0.24. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 294.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Lederman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $51,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.54% of Global Indemnity Group worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.