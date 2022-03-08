Global Water Resources (GWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at C$19.90 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$18.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.75. The firm has a market cap of C$450.72 million and a PE ratio of 119.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.81%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

