Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Adicet Bio worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $216,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 500,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,480. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACET opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $401.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.48. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

ACET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.41.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

