Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $315,000 Stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Mesa Air Group worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 131,179 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 861,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 164,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $136.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.77.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

