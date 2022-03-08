Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,158 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter worth about $1,227,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.2% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth about $927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

EBMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $149.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

