GoNetwork (GOT) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a market cap of $103,047.90 and $25,049.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,598.84 or 1.00048145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00072201 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00021931 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002006 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars.

