Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:GSF opened at GBX 115.88 ($1.52) on Tuesday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 102 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 118.50 ($1.55). The stock has a market cap of £399.81 million and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.86.

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.