Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.31. 2,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 560,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $743.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

