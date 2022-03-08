Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOSS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of GOSS traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,628. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $715.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $26,576,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $11,059,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,234,000 after purchasing an additional 629,325 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 566,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 2,871.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 552,820 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

