Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Down 6.3%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 361,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,761,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,126,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

