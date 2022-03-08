Grandview Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after acquiring an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $220,495,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,124,000 after acquiring an additional 488,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $10.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.77. 6,658,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,487. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.17 and its 200-day moving average is $225.82. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.77, a P/E/G ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $1,007,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,238 shares of company stock worth $26,394,643. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.