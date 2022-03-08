Grandview Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,631,000 after purchasing an additional 95,081 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 560.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.70.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.08. 2,033,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.35 and its 200-day moving average is $158.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.81 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

