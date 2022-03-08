Grandview Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.87. 6,162,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,103. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.54 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

