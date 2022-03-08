Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases 306 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $8.50 on Tuesday, hitting $341.76. 6,365,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,442,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.67 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $446.12 and a 200 day moving average of $560.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

