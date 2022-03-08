Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,014 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,111 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $38,850,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after acquiring an additional 724,621 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.47. 5,709,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792,195. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

