Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 517,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,605,000 after purchasing an additional 375,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,192,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,518,000 after purchasing an additional 281,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.43. 3,538,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,628. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total value of $7,747,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,718 shares of company stock worth $32,779,329 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.