Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 953 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,543. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.81 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.35 and a 200-day moving average of $158.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

