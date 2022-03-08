Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in General Motors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in General Motors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,137,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,047,211. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

