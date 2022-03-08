Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of GPMT opened at $10.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.64. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

