Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Up 30.6% in February

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Gray Television news, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,055,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.78. 527,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,193. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

GTN has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

