Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 36.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 46,831 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

