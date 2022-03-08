Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.
NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.
