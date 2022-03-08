Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

GPEAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

