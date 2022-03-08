Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

