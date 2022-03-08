Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.33

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and traded as low as $13.51. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 35,211 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.92%.

In other Green Plains Partners news, insider Michelle Mapes bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $48,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.